Sydney Thunder Sign Mohammad Hasnain for Big Bash League: Report

Sydney Thunder have signed Pakistan fast-bowler, Mohammad Hasnain, for the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

According to media reports, Hasnain, who was recently named in Pakistan’s squad for the limited-overs home series against West Indies, will join the BBL side after 23 December after the conclusion of the series.

This would be Hasnain’s first stint at the Australian T20 league. Haris Rauf and Lahore Qalandars emerging star, Syed Faridoun, will also be part of the league. The two Lahore Qalandars players have been drafted by Melbourne Stars.

This would be Haris Rauf’s third consecutive season with Melbourne Stars. He first signed for the franchise in 2019 and picked up 20 wickets in 10 matches including a hat-trick and a five-for in his first season.

Melbourne Stars had signed Haris for the 2020 season as well but he was unable to join the side to international commitments. His fellow Lahore Qalandars pacer, Dilbar Hussain, was brought in as his replacement.