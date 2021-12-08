OGRA Decreases RLNG Rates for December

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decreased the price of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) by as much as 20 percent for the month of December 2021.

According to OGRA, the distribution price of RLNG for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has been reduced by $3.05 to $12.62 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU), while the distribution price of RLNG for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has been reduced by $3.04 to $12.37/MMBTU for the month of December 2021.

The distribution price of RLNG for the month of November 2021 was $15.6791/MMBTU for SNGPL and $15.4259/MMBTU for SSGC.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, said that LNG price has been reduced by $3 per MMBTU or roughly 20 percent for December due to lower-priced cargoes.