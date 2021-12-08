Windows 11 is Making Some SSDs Slower

Windows 11 has more than a few issues to iron out. The new OS has been out for months and we are still discovering new issues. We can only hope that it’s not headed in the same direction as Windows 10.

It turns out that some NVMe SSDs are significantly slower on Windows 11 when compared to other operating systems. For laymen, SSDs or solid-state drives are fast storage devices used alongside hard drives in computers. Some Reddit users have reported that the random write speeds on their SSDs plummeted on the new OS.

The Reddit post also shares screenshots of the reported issue.

The results show that the random write speeds can be 2x to 4x slower in some cases. The issue is not tied to a particular drive either as it affects multiple drives from different manufacturers.

The issue is worse for some users as their random read speeds are going down as well. Some have reported that only the drive with Windows 11 installed on it is slow while other drives are running at full speed. The read and write speeds are just as expected on those drives and in some cases the speeds improved even.

The issue is not new either as similar Reddit posts go back as far as three months. In one of those posts, a Microsoft employee confirmed that the company is aware of the issue and they are investigating the cause. But this was about three months ago and similar forum posts on Microsoft are active to this day.