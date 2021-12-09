Here’s a Price Comparison of Broadband Internet Packages in Pakistan

Back in the day, PTCL was the only major company to provide broadband internet across the country. To this day, PTCL is still the most used Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Pakistan, but now we have a variety of other reliable options available to us.

Advertisement

Some of the notable ISPs we have today include Nayatel, Wi-Tribe, Fiberlink, Transworld, StormFiber, Zong, and Jazz among others. These are not new by any means, but over the years, these companies have grown to become strong rivals to PTCL, compelling customers to switch sides.

These companies have gained numerous customers now and continue to expand across the country. But with so many options to choose from, what ISP do you pick? How do the prices compare between the different internet providers?

To make things easier, here is a list of prices and speeds offered by different ISPs to help you decide.

PTCL Internet Packages

PTCL has always been the biggest player when it comes to broadband internet. It was the first major company to bring telecommunication to Pakistan and it is currently present in nearly all corners of the country. You can get a PTCL internet connection almost anywhere for cheap. The quality of the internet, however, is a discussion for another day.

Here are the monthly broadband internet packages that PTCL offers. Note that these are only for the wired broadband connections that they offer.

Advertisement

6 Mbps 8 Mbps 15 Mbps 25 Mbps 50 Mbps 100 Mbps Rs 1,829 Rs 2,319 Rs 2,829 Rs 3,339 Rs 5,249 Rs 7,849

Nayatel Internet Packages

Nayatel was originally launched in 2006 and it was the first to bring fiber optic based Fiber To The Home (FTTH) services in Pakistan. An FFTH connection ensures much better internet speeds and connectivity than DSL connections. This also raises installation costs, but you can easily pay for those in installments.

Nayatel is not as widely available as PTCL, but over the years, it has increased its reach to several new locations. It is currently available in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and plans to expand to other cities in the future.

Here are all the prices and speeds Nayatel offers with its home packages.

10 Mbps 15 Mbps 20 Mbps 25 Mbps 30 Mbps 50 Mbps 70 Mbps 100 Mbps Rs 1,599 Rs 1,999 Rs 2,399 Rs 2,799 Rs 3,299 Rs 4,999 Rs 7,299 Rs 9,999

Wi-Tribe Internet Packages

Unlike other names on the list, Wi-Tribe specializes in wireless connections. This reduces installation costs but can become inconsistent at times and is not ideal for gaming. It’s suitable for those who want a more portable internet device that can be taken anywhere.

Wi-Tribe is widely available in Islamabad and Rawalpindi but is only available in a few regions in Karachi and Lahore.

The 2 – 7 Mbps packages get double the speed at night.

Advertisement

2/4 Mbps 3/6 Mbps 5/10 Mbps 7/14 Mbps 10 Mbps 12 Mbps 15 Mbps 20 Mbps Rs 1,399 Rs 1,599 Rs 1,799 Rs 2,299 Rs 2,849 Rs 3,599 Rs 5,099 Rs 6,999

Transworld Internet Packages

Transworld is another strong contender when it comes to fiber connections. It brings stable speeds, great connectivity, and doesn’t take long to set up. As for gaming, you get good latency across most data centers around the globe. This is not something you find on a wireless or a non-fiber connection.

Sadly, it is only available in a few zones in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. Here are all of Transworld’s internet packages combined.

20 Mbps 30 Mbps 50 Mbps 70 Mbps 100 Mbps Rs 2,500 Rs 3,500 Rs 5,000 Rs 7,500 Rs 11,000

StormFiber Internet Packages

StormFiber is powered by Cybernet and has its own fiber network across the country like Transworld and Nayatel. Thankfully, their packages are competitively priced and don’t ask much for higher speeds. But unlike its FTTH rivals, Transworld and Nayatel, you can also pick a basic 2 Mbps or 5 Mbps connection for cheap.

StormFiber is quite limited in Islamabad but is available in a lot of other cities and zones across the country.

This is how much StormFiber Internet costs.

2 Mbps 5 Mbps 10 Mbps 15 Mbps 20 Mbps 30 Mbps 50 Mbps 100 Mbps Rs 1,299 1,499 1,799 2,499 2,799 3,799 Rs 5,799 Rs 9,799

Fiberlink Internet Packages

Fiberlink is currently the cheapest fiber internet you can get in Pakistan. The installation costs may be hefty for some, but the monthly fee can be less than half of other fiber internet providers. The prices are slightly different for different regions, but they are all in the same ballpark.

Fiberlink is widely available in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Hyderabad but plans to grow in other cities as well. Here are the broadband internet packages.

Advertisement

(Rawalpindi prices)

20 Mbps 35 Mbps 100 Mbps 250 Mbps 500 Mbps Rs 1,500 Rs 2,500 Rs 2,900 Rs 4,200 Rs 4,800

Zong Wireless Internet Packages

If internet portability is your priority, then mobile broadband providers should be on your list. Zong has won a few awards over the past for the best 4G speeds in Pakistan, but these tend to vary in different cities and regions. Zong promises peak speeds of up to 150 Mbps but you are more likely to get less than half that number on average.

Coverage is not an issue as Zong is easily available almost all around Pakistan. Here are the internet packages that come with Zong’s 4G Bolt device. Note that you will need a working Zong SIM to use a Zong 4G device.

A Zong 4G Bolt+ device costs Rs 3,600.

65GB (1 Month) 160GB (1 Month) 200GB (1 Month) 65GB (3 Months) 105GB (6 Months) 105GB (1 Year) Rs 2,000 Rs 2,500 Rs 3,150 Rs 5,500 Rs 12,000 Rs 22,000

Jazz Wireless Internet Packages

Jazz is one of the biggest rivals to Zong when it comes to 4G connectivity. Both of these networks have about the same coverage areas and also go toe to toe in terms of internet speeds. Jazz also promises up to 150 Mbps downloads, but don’t bet on that number too much as you will probably get less than half of it.

A Jazz Super 4G WiFi device costs Rs 3,600. Here are the packages.

60GB (1 Month) 100GB (1 Month) 150GB (1 Month) 50GB (3 Months) 100GB (6 Months) Rs 1,750 Rs 2,000 Rs 2,500 Rs 5,500 Rs 12,000

This concludes our price comparison for major ISPs in Pakistan. The article only means to compare prices of different internet packages. The quality of the internet varies with different companies and cities and hence it is not discussed here.