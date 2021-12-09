Oppo and OnePlus Are Making Their Own Smartphone Chips

Earlier this week, Oppo confirmed that it’s working on its first self-developed chip that will be used in its smartphones. Now a new report from popular tipster Digital Chat Station reveals more details about the chip.

According to the tipster, the in-house Oppo chipset is going to be an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) with imaging functions. He adds that Oppo smartphones will not have to wait long before they get this chipset and several models will be using it.

It will be based on TSMC’s 6nm process, so we can expect to see high-end specifications, however, Oppo is yet to confirm any specifications for its upcoming SoC.

Back in 2017, Huawei launched its own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC which had an NPU for the first time. Now it appears that Oppo is following the same path. Digital Chat Station says that these chips will not be limited to Oppo phones as they will feature on the OnePlus family as well.

It is unclear whether the chips will be seen on other smartphone brands.

Since Oppo has already confirmed an upcoming SoC, most of this leaked information is likely going to be true, especially since it comes from a renowned tipster.

We expect to hear more details as 2021 comes to an end.