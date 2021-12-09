Pakistani Doctors Finally Cure Male Impotence

For the first in the history of Pakistan, doctors have successfully cured male impotence (commonly known as erectile dysfunction) with radiological intervention.

According to details, a 29-year-old patient was suffering from erectile dysfunction caused by a venous leak for several years. His condition involved a disrupted flow of blood.

Blood normally enters the reproductive organ during erection and stays there and as a natural process, it prevents the blood from flowing back immediately. However, a venous leak causes the blood to flow back as soon as it enters the organ.

Instead of wasting time and money on quacks, the patient consulted renowned interventional radiologists who diagnosed the condition and prescribed Endovascular Embolization of the Peri Prostatic Venous Plexus. This process entails repairing the defective veins through an angiography. The veins are repaired with a special glue that slows the outflow of blood during an erection.

Endovascular Embolization of the Peri Prostatic Venous Plexus costs between Rs. 400,000 and Rs. 700,000, is performed within 40 to 60 minutes and takes three days to heal.

There are different causes of erectile dysfunction that are treated by urologists. However, a venous leak can only be repaired by an interventional radiologist. The case of the 29-year old patient is Pakistan’s first-ever successful treatment by interventional radiologists.

Speaking on the development, one of the radiologists said that male impotence is a curable sexual health issue but most men with erectile dysfunction shy away from seeking proper guidance from qualified healthcare practitioners because sex is a taboo in Pakistani society. They end up going to quacks instead, who target their money and health while proffering questionable and unproven treatments and ‘medicines’ that exacerbate the condition rather than cure it.

The radiologist responsible for the breakthrough has called on the government to launch comprehensive campaigns to raise awareness about male impotence and to urge men with this ailment to seek proper treatment from certified doctors.