Punjab Board Extends Last Date for Intermediate Admissions

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has extended the deadline for admissions for first-year till December 15 for prospective students, according to a private news channel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ TikTok is Entering The Online Shopping Space

With the extension in deadline, students can now submit their admission forms with just a single fee within the new deadline.

ALSO READ Vaccination is Now Necessary for Registering New Cars

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has also directed chairmen of all boards to accept admission forms as per the new deadline. The committee has notified nine boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Punjab in this regard.