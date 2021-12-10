QisstPay and Dukan Partner to Bring Buy-Now-Pay-Later to 300,000 Small Businesses

Qisstpay, a revolutionary new instalment payment service, and Dukan, a full-stack e-commerce operating system for MSMEs, announced their partnership today, to help small businesses sell more online.

Through this partnership, customers are now able to purchase products through web stores built using Dukan and make payments in easy monthly instalments. This comes at a time when Dukan has more than 300,000 online full-stack e-commerce stores.

Dukan has made it easy for sellers to get new orders and reach markets beyond their physical proximity by interweaving tools like its AI-powered ad tech engine, which allows sellers to run sophisticated ad campaigns on social media.

Dukan is a rapidly growing full-stack e-commerce platform for ambitious entrepreneurs who want to join the new economy by selling online.

The app allows anyone with a smartphone to create a seamless e-commerce store, having features like inventory management, online payments, last-mile delivery, digital loans, and Facebook / Instagram marketing from within the app using its wallet.

“Small businesses have tight cash flows. Dukan is delighted to work with Qisstpay to increase sales conversion for our sellers,” said Monis Rahman, Co-founder and CEO of Dukan.

He continued, “This partnership is an embodiment of Dukan’s commitment to bring powerful and sophisticated digital tools into the hands of Pakistan’s 5 Million MSMEs who are rapidly joining the new economy.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jordan Olivas, Founder and CEO of Qisstpay, added, “Dukan’s impressive growth has enabled many new small businesses to sell online who will now be able to benefit from Qisstpay’s technology. We share a common goal of accelerating e-commerce in Pakistan.”

Businesses can benefit from this partnership by creating an online store through the Dukan app and activating the QisstPay option to enable payments in monthly instalments.