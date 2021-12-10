Specs Leaked for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3070 Ti and 3050 8 GB

Nvidia is set to expand its GeForce RTX 3000 GPU lineup with the release of the RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB, and the RTX 3050 in January.

Advertisement

In layman’s terms, the company is going to release new graphics cards for computers soon, which will be used by gamers and professional users.

Videocardz revealed the leaked information via embargoed documents for the graphics cards based on the Ampere architecture.

Each card is aimed at a specific audience with the 3090 Ti focusing on the ultra-enthusiast segment, the 3070 Ti 16GB towards the high-end segment, and the RTX 3050 towards the mainstream users.

Launch dates for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB, and the RTX 3050 are 27th January 2022, 11th January, and 27th January, respectively.

RTX 3090 Ti

The 3090 Ti is suspected to be a Titan-class (top of the line) GPU. The graphics card will feature the GA102 GPU with 10752 Cuda cores and 24GB GDDR6X memory. The card will feature faster memory, going past 20Gbps thanks to Micron (the memory manufacturer).

Advertisement

It is expected to be 5% faster over the regular RTX 3090, and its price may be kept the same at USD 1499.

ALSO READ Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptops Announced With 144Hz Screens and RTX 3000 GPUs

Previous rumors noted that the RTX 3090 Ti will draw 400W of power, which is 50W more than the regular 3090.

Other rumors suspect a brand-new power connector available in the MicroFit form factor.

The rumored 16-pin connector will be PCIe Gen 5.0 ready and will offer stability for the next-gen protocol.

The addition of the 2GB GDDR6X module to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a major upgrade. The graphics card includes 21Gbps memory chips, enabling 1TB/s bandwidth.

ALSO READ Nvidia is Preparing to Launch Next-Gen RTX 4000 Graphic Cards for PCs

RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB will feature GA104-401-A1 GPU and utilize the PG141-SKU10 board.

Advertisement

The 3070 Ti 16 GB will come with 4% more CUDA cores than the 3070 and almost 30% less than the 3080.

The graphics card has a clock speed of 1580 MHz base and a 1770 MHz boost.

With 16 GB GDDR6X memory, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti features higher-grade chips as compared to the existing GeForce RTX 3070.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to come with a TGP of 300W with increased cores and improved memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface with pin speeds at 19Gbps, similar to those of the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

It comes with a 12-pin micro-fit connector power interface with a brand-new PCB design, similar to the irregular PCB designs of the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090.

RTX 3050 8 GB

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB is expected to feature the Nvidia GA106-150 GPU for the PG190 SKU 70, featuring 3072 CUDA cores in 24 SM units.

Advertisement

Other rumors suggest that the graphics card may include 8GB GDDR6 memory and is expected to offer better performance than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB will, however, be slower than the RTX 2060 12 GB variant launched recently.

Based on its specifications, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is said to be a strong competitor to AMD’s Navi 24 and Intel’s Alchemist DG2-128. Prices for Nvidia’s graphics cards remain to be seen as issues with the supply chain are forecast to continue till 2023.