Government is Keen to Provide Conducive Environment to Facilitate SMEs: Shaukat Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said the government is keen to provide a conducive environment to facilitate small and medium enterprise growth and ease of doing business.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review small and medium enterprises (SME) policy at Finance Division.

The adviser emphasized making the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) more effective and fully functional in order to cater to the SMEs and increase the penetration of the regional SMEs across the country.

Secretary Industries & Production briefed the meeting on proposed SME policy and the concerns of stakeholders on key policy recommendations in regulatory and tax environment, SMEs access to finance, institutional strengthening of SMEDA and SME development fund.

The meeting deliberated in detail the concerns of all stakeholders to agree to the framework of the policy to reach a consensus.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to PM on Commerce & Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Finance, Secretary Commerce, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, CEO SMEDA and other senior officers also attended the meeting.