Santex Products Partners with Swyft Logistics to Establish a Period-Friendly Workplace

Santex Products Pvt. Limited has joined hands with Swyft Logistics to foster a holistic menstrual policy for their female employees.

Santex is a leading feminine hygiene company recognized for Butterfly – Pakistan’s 1st breathable sanitary napkin brand – and has been the flag bearer of menstrual health and hygiene in Pakistan since its inception.

Participation of female employees is rapidly increasing in Pakistan. Recent studies have shown that the lack of menstrual hygiene management resources at workplaces directly impacts female absenteeism, productivity, and eventually, the chances of permanent employment of women.

With more and more women joining the workforce as corporate employees, teachers, doctors, and leaders, there is a need for more women-friendly workplaces.

Santex Products, with its aim to empower women belonging to diverse socioeconomic strata, addressed this need by engaging corporate stakeholders to establish period-friendly workspaces.

To date, the company has partnered with different organizations from the corporate sector, to equip professional women with the right resources to manage their periods in a dignified manner, physically as well as emotionally; subsequently enabling them to excel in their professions.

Recently, Pakistan’s award-winning tech-based logistics company, Swyft Logistics announced period leaves – monthlies for their female employees and became the first organization in the country to do so.

These menstrual leaves will ensure that these women can allow their body and mind to rest, as often with a lot of women, menstruation comes with a lot of symptoms that make it hard to perform daily tasks.

By joining hands with Swyft Logistics, Santex Products continues to contribute to the wellbeing of Pakistani women.

Erum Adnan, Manager Sustainability and Outreach at Santex Products Pvt. Ltd., remarked, “A holistic menstrual strategy at workplaces will enable women to work under optimal conditions and increase their productivity. We are happy to be part of this initiative and support the physical and emotional wellbeing of our women.”

The company believes that by providing access to quality menstrual hygiene products, awareness and community-based interventions, the state of menstrual hygiene management (MHM) in Pakistan can be uplifted.