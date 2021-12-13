Take a Look at Oppo’s First Foldable Smartphone

Oppo’s first foldable phone, the Find N, has started appearing in more leaks lately now that its launch is drawing near. Oppo Find N is set to launch on December 15 and now another leak has surfaced that shows detailed images of the foldable device.

The leak comes from the reliable tipster Evan Blass who has shared CAD renders for the Oppo Find N. These images give us a good look at the phone from multiple angles.

Oppo Find N’s design is quite similar to the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It has the same inward folding design, the same hinge, and a large triple camera setup on the outside. The main camera setup also includes a strip on the side for the LED flash and a laser autofocus unit.

There is a centered punch-hole cutout on the outer display and a cornered punch-hole on the main screen. The phone’s frame appears to be made from metal and the Twitter post shows multiple color options for the phone. Check them out in the tweet below.

This design is quite similar to the official teaser shown off by Oppo last week. The official teaser from Oppo also confirmed the December 15 launch date and now this leak from the reputable Evan Blass more or less confirms the design as well.