Alert: Fake Delivery Package Scams Are Still Running Rampant

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 22, 2024 | 5:34 pm

In November last year, we covered a notorious SMS scam prevalent among many users throughout the country. The fake SMS would tell users that their delivery package will not reach them unless they update their street address, and made them click on a malicious link to do so.

ALSO READ

It appears that this particular scam is running rampant to this day, with many users reporting these fake messages online.

Here is what these fake messages typically look like.

Image

As the screenshot shows, the scammers have not changed their tactics. The SMS still poses as an official Pakistan Post message, telling you to update your address through a malicious link.

As a reminder, Pakistan Post never asks for online payments or changes in your order through SMS, certainly not with a malicious link involved. Additionally, if there is a problem with your order, the platform you ordered from typically contacts you directly with their official channels instead of using a random phone number.

Users are strongly advised against clicking suspicious links from random phone numbers and sharing personal information. Users should also advise friends and family against such scams and keep them safe.

ALSO READ

We also advise installing apps like Google Messages that can recognize scam messages and report them.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>