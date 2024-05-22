Alert: Fake Delivery Package Scams Are Still Running Rampant

In November last year, we covered a notorious SMS scam prevalent among many users throughout the country. The fake SMS would tell users that their delivery package will not reach them unless they update their street address, and made them click on a malicious link to do so.

It appears that this particular scam is running rampant to this day, with many users reporting these fake messages online.

Here is what these fake messages typically look like.

As the screenshot shows, the scammers have not changed their tactics. The SMS still poses as an official Pakistan Post message, telling you to update your address through a malicious link.

As a reminder, Pakistan Post never asks for online payments or changes in your order through SMS, certainly not with a malicious link involved. Additionally, if there is a problem with your order, the platform you ordered from typically contacts you directly with their official channels instead of using a random phone number.

Users are strongly advised against clicking suspicious links from random phone numbers and sharing personal information. Users should also advise friends and family against such scams and keep them safe.

We also advise installing apps like Google Messages that can recognize scam messages and report them.