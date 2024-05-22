Michael Vaughan Defends English Players For Leaving Their IPL Franchises For International Duty

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has defended the English cricketers who have chosen to leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) early to participate in the upcoming four-match series against Pakistan.

Vaughan emphasized that international cricket should always take precedence, especially with the T20 World Cup 2024 just around the corner.

In his remarks, Vaughan highlighted the importance of the Pakistan series for the players to understand their roles and develop team cohesion ahead of the World Cup. He noted that the series offers a crucial opportunity for the team to gel and fine-tune their tactics, ensuring they are in top form for the mega-event.

He drew a parallel to the period following England’s 2019 World Cup triumph, pointing out that the team’s preparation for the 2023 World Cup was less than ideal. He suggested that the lack of adequate preparation and focus contributed to their underwhelming performance.

The decision by English players to prioritize the national team over the IPL has started debate while showcasing polarized opinions on social media with former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan criticizing the decision of the players.

While speaking to a media outlet, Vaughan stated, “If you are going back to represent your country, which England players have done, I think that’s fair enough. They are playing a series against Pakistan. The England players wouldn’t have gone back if it wasn’t for the Pakistan series. The series was on the calendar.”

The former English skipper believes that the short-term sacrifice of missing the IPL play-offs is outweighed by the long-term benefits of a well-prepared and cohesive squad for the World Cup.

“They have now gone back to 5 matches, get all the squad together, work on a bit of culture, everyone playing their right roles, I think it will give them a better chance,” Vaughan stated.

Vaughan’s support showcases how crucial the upcoming series against Pakistan is to set their tone ahead of the T20 World Cup campaign.