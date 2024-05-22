News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

CM Punjab Launches Women’s Driving Schools in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 22, 2024 | 5:40 pm
top driving licenses in sharjah, best driving classes for females sharjah

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken a bold step towards women’s empowerment in Punjab.

Her initiative includes the establishment of driving schools across the province to equip women with essential driving skills. Four driving schools have been set up to teach women both motorcycling and car driving.

ALSO READ

The new driving schools include Abshar Driving School on Jail Road, Women on Wheels School on Ferozepur Road, Liberty Service Center Driving School, and Manawan Traffic Lines Driving School.

Classes are scheduled from 8 am to 4 pm to accommodate women’s schedules.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, the driving schools provide a women-to-women service, ensuring that female instructors guide and assist women learners The initiative aims to empower women by promoting their independence and mobility.

ALSO READ

Previously, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif kicked off the Clinics on Wheels project, which will deploy 200 mobile clinics to serve 4 million people in Punjab. These clinics will focus on areas where accessing hospital care is challenging, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>