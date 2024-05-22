CM Punjab Launches Women’s Driving Schools in Lahore

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken a bold step towards women’s empowerment in Punjab.

Her initiative includes the establishment of driving schools across the province to equip women with essential driving skills. Four driving schools have been set up to teach women both motorcycling and car driving.

The new driving schools include Abshar Driving School on Jail Road, Women on Wheels School on Ferozepur Road, Liberty Service Center Driving School, and Manawan Traffic Lines Driving School.

Classes are scheduled from 8 am to 4 pm to accommodate women’s schedules.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, the driving schools provide a women-to-women service, ensuring that female instructors guide and assist women learners The initiative aims to empower women by promoting their independence and mobility.

Previously, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif kicked off the Clinics on Wheels project, which will deploy 200 mobile clinics to serve 4 million people in Punjab. These clinics will focus on areas where accessing hospital care is challenging, particularly in densely populated urban areas.