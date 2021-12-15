Babar Azam Takes on Saqlain Mushtaq in a 1 Over Match With a Surprise Winner [Video]

There is a long-running debate in the cricketing fraternity about which era’s cricketers were better. Multiple scenarios such as Wasim Akram bowling to Virat Kohli, Babar Azam facing Glenn McGrath, or Kane Williamson facing Muttiah Muralitharan, have been created by the cricketing faithful as they fantasize about the best players facing off against each other.

One such scenario came to life as the legendary spinner and current Pakistan head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, challenged Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, during a training session.

In a video released by Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official account, the two players faced off against each other in a one-on-one battle. The head coach challenged Babar to a one-over match, which was gladly accepted by Pakistan’s captain. Saqlain challenged Babar to score 12 runs in the over and told him about the field placement.

Babar scored a single off the first ball and hit the second ball for a double. Saqlain then used all his experience and told on the camera that he will bowl the next one wide on the off-side and get him to advance down the pitch. Babar fell in the trap of Saqlain as he moved down the track and missed the ball. He would have been stumped and so Babar lost the challenge.

Watch the video here:

Will Babar Azam be able to beat the challenge? Witness the chase, as Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq come face to face in National Stadium Karachi.#HumTouKhelainGey #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/Sy51DPRGdR — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 15, 2021

The head coach then asked Babar to treat him with a dinner as he had lost the challenge.