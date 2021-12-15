Shadab Overtakes Babar and Rizwan on List of Most Man of the Match Awards

Pakistan’s star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, put in a match-winning performance and helped his side register an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against the West Indies. Shadab was awarded the player of the match award for his sublime cameo with the bat and economical bowling spell as Pakistan defeated the West Indies by 9 runs.

Shadab scored 28 crucial runs off 12 balls and finished with figures of 0/22 in his four overs as Pakistan defended their total of 172. This was Shadab’s 7th man of the match award since his debut in 2017. No other Pakistani player has more man of the match awards during this period. Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has the second most player of the match awards during the period with 6 awards to his name.

The 23-year old now has now jumped to the third spot on the list of most player of the match awards for a Pakistani player in T20I cricket. Only Mohammad Hafeez and Shahid Afridi have more such awards than the flamboyant all-rounder. The veteran cricketers have won the award on 11 occasions each. Middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, also has 7 player of the match awards in his T20I career.

Here are the Pakistani players with the most player of the match awards in international T20s: