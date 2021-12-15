Babar Loses Number 1 Position as Shadab Makes Huge Gains in T20I Rankings

Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam has dropped down to third in the ICC T20I batter rankings after a poor display with the bat in the two T20Is against West Indies. Babar only managed to score 7 runs in the two T20Is against West Indies as he got out on a duck in the first T20I and was run-out on 7 in the second T20I.

Babar has been struggling for form recently as he failed to impress in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. After some magnificent performances in the 2021 T20 World Cup where he finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament, Babar’s form has dipped. England’s Dawid Malan has reclaimed his top spot while South Africa’s Aiden Markram has also overtaken Babar and is now ranked number two in the world.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, has gained 5 places and is now ranked number 9 in the world after exceptional performances recently. Shadab was at his best in the 2021 T20 World Cup and continued his rich vein of form in the series against Bangladesh and West Indies. He is the only Pakistani bowler ranked in the top 10 in the ICC T20I bowler rankings.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan maintained his fourth spot in the batter rankings after a magnificent half-century in the first T20I and a solid 38 runs innings in the second T20I against West Indies.