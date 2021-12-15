Here is Pakistan’s Complete Schedule for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

The schedule for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 has been released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Pakistan will face India in their opening match of the tournament scheduled to take place on 6 March at Tauranga, New Zealand. Pakistan women’s team will play its last group match against hosts, New Zealand, on 26 March at Christchurch.

Advertisement

ALSO READ ICC Announces the Schedule for Women’s World Cup 2022

The Women in Green will be determined to put in a much-improved performance as compared to their recent poor display against West Indies. Pakistan women’s team is currently ranked number 8 in the world, the lowest-ranked in the tournament. The team has been struggling for form lately but possesses enough quality to upset a top-side on its day.

The ICC Women’s World Cup is set to commence on 4 March as New Zealand takes on West Indies at Tauranga. The final of the tournament will be played on 3 April at Christchurch. The top eight teams in the world will face each other once in the group stage and the top four teams at the end of the round will advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

ALSO READ Pakistan Continues to Shatter World Records With Another Win

Pakistan Women’s Schedule for World Cup 2022

Here is the complete schedule for Pakistan in the Women’s World Cup 2022: