ICC Announces the Schedule for Women’s World Cup 2022

The full updated fixture list of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand is out. The tournament is set to get underway on 4 March 2022 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, with the hosts New Zealand playing West Indies.

The first set of games will also see two massive rivalries take the center stage, with Australia taking on England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on 5 March and India facing Pakistan in Tauranga the following day.

A total of 31 games will be played across 31 days, with the eight teams clashing to get their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy. Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington will be the six cities that will host the tournament.

Australia, England, South Africa, and India qualified for the event on the basis of their position in ICC Women’s Championship 2017-20 while New Zealand automatically qualified as they were hosts.

On the basis of the ODI Team Rankings, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and West Indies were the final three teams to book their berth for the World Cup after 2021 the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to a COVID-19 related uncertainty.

The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be played at The Basin Reserve in Wellington on 30 March while The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semi-final (31 March) and the final (3 April). Both the semi-finals and the finals will have a reserve day in place.

Here is the full schedule: