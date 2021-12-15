Advertisement

ICC Announces the Schedule for Women’s World Cup 2022

By Sports Desk | Published Dec 15, 2021 | 11:56 am

The full updated fixture list of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand is out. The tournament is set to get underway on 4 March 2022 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, with the hosts New Zealand playing West Indies.

The first set of games will also see two massive rivalries take the center stage, with Australia taking on England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on 5 March and India facing Pakistan in Tauranga the following day.

A total of 31 games will be played across 31 days, with the eight teams clashing to get their hands on the coveted World Cup trophy. Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington will be the six cities that will host the tournament.

Australia, England, South Africa, and India qualified for the event on the basis of their position in ICC Women’s Championship 2017-20 while New Zealand automatically qualified as they were hosts.

On the basis of the ODI Team Rankings, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and West Indies were the final three teams to book their berth for the World Cup after 2021 the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier was called off due to a COVID-19 related uncertainty.

The tournament will be played in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be played at The Basin Reserve in Wellington on 30 March while The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second semi-final (31 March) and the final (3 April). Both the semi-finals and the finals will have a reserve day in place.

Here is the full schedule:

Date Fixture Venue
4 March New Zealand vs West Indies Tauranga
5 March Bangladesh vs South Africa Dunedin
5 March Australia vs England Hamilton
6 March Pakistan vs India Tauranga
7 March New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dunedin
8 March Australia vs Pakistan Tauranga
9 March West Indies vs England Dunedin
10 March New Zealand vs India Hamilton
11 March Pakistan vs South Africa Tauranga
12 March West Indies vs India Hamilton
13 March New Zealand vs Australia Wellington
14 March South Africa vs England Tauranga
14 March Pakistan vs Bangladesh Hamilton
15 March Australia vs West Indies Wellington
16 March England vs India Tauranga
17 March New Zealand vs South Africa Hamilton
18 March Bangladesh vs West Indies Tauranga
19 March India vs Australia Auckland
20 March New Zealand vs England Auckland
21 March West Indies vs Pakistan Hamilton
22 March India vs Bangladesh Hamilton
22 March South Africa vs Australia Wellington
24 March South Africa vs West Indies Wellington
24 March England vs Pakistan Christchurch
25 March Bangladesh vs Australia Wellington
26 March New Zealand vs Pakistan Christchurch
27 March England vs Bangladesh Wellington
27 March India vs South Africa Christchurch
30 March Semi-Final 1 Wellington
31 March Semi-Final 2 Christchurch
3 April Final Christchurch

 

Sports Desk
