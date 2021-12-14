Afghanistan to Host Pakistan for an ODI Series in 2023

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced that it will host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in 2023. ACB released its official fixture list for the next two years which includes home series against top Test-playing nations including Pakistan, West Indies, New Zealand, and Australia.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Namibia Captain Offers to Play PSL 2022 for Free After Kamran Akmal Pulls Out

The tentative dates for Pakistan’s tour of Afghanistan are stated as Feb-March in 2023 but it is unlikely that the series will be held in this timeframe due to Pakistan Super League which is held in February-March each year.

The dates for the tour are yet to be finalized and will be announced in due time after the two cricket boards come to an agreement on an available window for the series. This will be the first time the two neighboring countries will face off against each other in a bilateral series. The series was initially scheduled to be played this year but it could not go ahead due to the logistical issues after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

Afghanistan will also play two Test series in the next two years. Both the series are scheduled to be played away from home against Zimbabwe and Ireland. Afghanistan is also set to travel to India to play a three-match ODI series in March of next year.

ALSO READ Asad Umar Urges PCB to Allow Free Entry for Students During West Indies Series

Overall, Afghanistan will play 37 ODIs, 12 T20Is, and 3 Tests in the next two years.