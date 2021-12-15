Advertisement

Imran Khan and Malala Among World’s Most Admired Personalities in 2021

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 15, 2021 | 5:56 pm

Imran Khan and Malala Yousafzai have been included in the list of most admired personalities around the world in 2021 by YouGov, UK-based market research and data analytics firm.

Imran Khan has been ranked at 17th place while Malala Yousafzai has been placed at 9th position in the list of most admired women. She was ranked at the 14th spot last year.

As for the overall list of most admired men, Former US President, Barack Obama, has secured the top position this year. He is followed by Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates, and Chinese President, Xi Jinping. The top three remain unchanged from 2020.

Other notable names on the list include Cristiano Ronaldo, Elon Musk, Lionel Messi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Virat Kohli, and Joe Biden.

Here is the complete list of the most admired men in 2021:

Name Rank
Barack Obama 1
Bill Gates 2
Xi Jinping 3
Cristiano Ronaldo 4
Jackie Chan 5
Elon Musk 6
Lionel Messi 7
Narendra Modi 8
Vladimir Putin 9
Jack Ma 10
Warren Buffet 11
Sachin Tendulkar 12
Donald Trump 13
Shahrukh Khan 14
Amitabh Bachchan 15
Pope Francis 16
Imran Khan 17
Virat Kohli 18
Andy Lau 19
Joe Biden 20

As for the overall list of most admired women, the former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, has secured the top position this year. She is followed by actress and filmmaker, Angelina Jolie, Queen of UK Elizabeth II, and talk show host, Oprah Winfrey. The top four remain unchanged from last year.

Other notable names on the list include Priyanka Chopra, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, Greta Thunberg, Melania Trump, and Jacinda Arden.

Here is the complete list of most admired women in 2021:

Name Rank
Michelle Obama 1
Angelina Jolie 2
Queen Elizabeth II 3
Oprah Winfrey 4
Scarlett Johansson 5
Emma Watson 6
Taylor Swift 7
Angela Merkel 8
Malala Yousafzai 9
Priyanka Chopra 10
Kamala Harris 11
Hillary Clinton 12
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 13
Sudha Murty 14
Greta Thunberg 15
Melania Trump 16
Lisa 17
Liu Yifei 18
Yang Mi 19
Jacinda Arden 20

 

