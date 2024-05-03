foodpanda Champions Women’s Empowerment at WIBCON ’24

foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, proudly sponsored and participated in the Women in Business and Leadership Conference (WIBCON) ’24, organised by the Pakistan Society for Training and Development (PSTD). This influential event, attended by an estimated 1200-1500 participants, provided a positive platform for advancing inclusivity and empowering women leaders.

As a title sponsor, foodpanda’s presence at WIBCON ’24 spotlighted the significant contributions and achievements of its female workforce. Through an engaging exhibit, foodpanda highlighted the pivotal roles women play in driving innovation, excellence, and growth within the company and the biases that we need to break in order for women to grow and succeed.

Muntaqa Peracha, Managing Director of foodpanda, lent his insights to a compelling panel discussion comprising of Male Champions in the C-Suite of leading companies.

The discussion centred on creating inclusive and equitable workplaces that empower women to thrive and succeed. The theme of this year’s conference, “Rise in Sync”, resonated throughout the conversation, emphasising collective empowerment, bridging gaps, and rising together as a society.

Muntaqa Peracha shared his enthusiasm about the successful conclusion of WIBCON ‘24, stating: “We are deeply honoured to have contributed to this esteemed gathering, which highlights the importance of nurturing a diverse and inclusive environment. At foodpanda, we are committed to championing women’s leadership and empowerment, and events like WIBCON serve as great motivation for meaningful change and progress.”

WIBCON ’24 provided an enriching platform for participants to engage in thought-provoking discussions, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and create meaningful connections.

The event’s agenda focused on inspiring and empowering women leaders to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and pave the way for a more equitable and inclusive future.

Alongside the male champion panel discussions and themes of collective empowerment, foodpanda shared the inspiring story of Rukhsana Mehak, a female rider who rose above challenges to support her family through her food delivery work. Rukhsana’s journey exemplifies the spirit of empowerment and resilience, showcasing the impact of inclusive opportunities in the workforce.

foodpanda’s active involvement in WIBCON ’24 reflects its ongoing commitment to creating diverse and inclusive workplaces, driving positive change, and empowering women to reach their full potential.