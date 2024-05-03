PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s the Official Schedule of Pakistan’s Tour of South Africa Later This Year

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 3, 2024 | 2:10 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board announced the schedule for Pakistan’s upcoming tour to South Africa in December-January as they will play a grueling series away from home, comprising three T20s, three ODIs, and two enthralling test matches.

The Men in Green will play the first three T20 matches of the series in the first week of December in three different venues, which include Durban, Centurion, and Johannesburg.

The action will then shift to the ODIs, with games scheduled across iconic venues like Paarl Stadium, Cape Town and Johannesburg. The series will commence from December 17 with the final ODI to be held on December 22 concluding the white-ball series in 12 days.

Finally, the tour will culminate with two test matches. The Centurion and the Cape Town Stadium would witness the two red-ball matches with the first match taking place from December 26 to December 30 while the last Test match will be played in the first week of January 2025.

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan team in red-ball cricket while Gary Kirsten has taken charge of the white-ball cricket and the two coaches will lead Pakistan in the tour of South Africa as well.

T20 Series Schedule:

Date  Match Venue
10 December South Africa vs Pakistan (1st T20I) Durban
13 December South Africa vs Pakistan (2nd T20I) Centurion
14 December South Africa vs Pakistan (3rd T20I) Johannesburg

 

ODI Series Schedule:

Date  Match Venue
17 December South Africa vs Pakistan (1st ODI) Paarl
19 December South Africa vs Pakistan (2nd ODI) Cape Town
22 December South Africa vs Pakistan (3rd ODI) Johannesburg

 

Test Series Schedule:

Date  Match Venue
26-30 December South Africa vs Pakistan (1st Test) Centurion
3-7 January South Africa vs Pakistan (2nd Test) Cape Town

Shayan Obaid Alexander

>