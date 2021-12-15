Oppo Shows Off New Smartphone Camera Tech [Video]

Oppo teased its retractable camera technology last week ahead of Inno Day 2021. But now that the event has officially kicked off, the Chinese brand has shown off its new camera tech in all its glory.

The main highlight of this announcement is that Oppo has managed to fit a large 1/1.56 inch 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor inside an 8.26mm thick phone. This is because the main camera is able to extend out of the phone and retract back into it.

Check it out in the video below.

This camera tech allows for more space between the sensor and the actual lens. The 50mm unit is able to capture 2x optical zoom with more detail compared to a flagship phone with a regular telephoto camera. Another benefit is that this camera captures more natural-looking portrait shots with better subject and hair separation.

Not just that, but this camera tech also has a better signal-to-noise ratio for zoomed shots, which is useful for nighttime photos. The entire setup is dust and splash resistant and can automatically retract in 0.6 seconds if dropped.

Oppo hasn’t revealed when this camera tech will launch but has promised that future phones will feature it. We will most likely see it sometime in 2022.