Shaheen Enters Top 3 as Babar Slides Further in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Shaheen Afridi continued his ascension in the ICC Test bowler rankings after a wonderful performance in the second Test match against Bangladesh. Shaheen has climbed up two spots and is now ranked number three in the world in Test bowlers rankings.

The 22-year old had yet another solid outing in the Test series against Bangladesh. He picked up ten wickets at an average of 13.60 in the two-match Test series. Earlier, Shaheen had achieved his career-best ranking as he became the fifth-ranked bowler in the world.

Shaheen’s new-ball partner, Hasan Ali, also climbed up the rankings and broke into the top ten in the Test bowler rankings. Hasan was previously ranked at number 11 and a fine display in the second Test helped him move up one spot to number 10. Hasan picked up 9 wickets at an average of 15.55 in the two-match series.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, slipped down one position and is now ranked number 9 in the world. Australia’s David Warner leapfrogged three batters including Babar and moved to the sixth spot. Babar had a less than impressive outing in Bangladesh as he scored 99 runs in 3 innings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s off-spinner, Sajid Khan, made a huge leap in the rankings. He jumped up a staggering 52 places and is now ranked number 49 in the world after his exceptional performance in the Test series. Sajid finished as the leading wicket-taker, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 15.00 in the two-match series.

Here are the latest Test rankings:

Test Batters Rankings

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Joe Root 903 2 Marnus Labuschagne 894 3 Steve Smith 881 4 Kane Williamson 879 5 Rohit Sharma 797 6 David Warner 756 7 Virat Kohli 756 8 Dimuth Karunaratne 754 9 Babar Azam 750 10 Travis Head 717

Test Bowlers Rankings

Ranking Player Rating Points 1 Pat Cummins 913 2 Ravichandran Ashwin 883 3 Shaheen Afridi 822 4 Josh Hazlewood 818 5 Tim Southee 814 6 Kagiso Rabada 798 7 Neil Wagner 794 8 James Anderson 786 9 Kyle Jamieson 764 10 Hasan Ali 760