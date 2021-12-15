Shaheen Enters Top 3 as Babar Slides Further in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Shaheen Afridi continued his ascension in the ICC Test bowler rankings after a wonderful performance in the second Test match against Bangladesh. Shaheen has climbed up two spots and is now ranked number three in the world in Test bowlers rankings.
The 22-year old had yet another solid outing in the Test series against Bangladesh. He picked up ten wickets at an average of 13.60 in the two-match Test series. Earlier, Shaheen had achieved his career-best ranking as he became the fifth-ranked bowler in the world.
Shaheen’s new-ball partner, Hasan Ali, also climbed up the rankings and broke into the top ten in the Test bowler rankings. Hasan was previously ranked at number 11 and a fine display in the second Test helped him move up one spot to number 10. Hasan picked up 9 wickets at an average of 15.55 in the two-match series.
On the other hand, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, slipped down one position and is now ranked number 9 in the world. Australia’s David Warner leapfrogged three batters including Babar and moved to the sixth spot. Babar had a less than impressive outing in Bangladesh as he scored 99 runs in 3 innings.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s off-spinner, Sajid Khan, made a huge leap in the rankings. He jumped up a staggering 52 places and is now ranked number 49 in the world after his exceptional performance in the Test series. Sajid finished as the leading wicket-taker, picking up 16 wickets at an average of 15.00 in the two-match series.
Here are the latest Test rankings:
Test Batters Rankings
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Joe Root
|903
|2
|Marnus Labuschagne
|894
|3
|Steve Smith
|881
|4
|Kane Williamson
|879
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|797
|6
|David Warner
|756
|7
|Virat Kohli
|756
|8
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|754
|9
|Babar Azam
|750
|10
|Travis Head
|717
Test Bowlers Rankings
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Pat Cummins
|913
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|883
|3
|Shaheen Afridi
|822
|4
|Josh Hazlewood
|818
|5
|Tim Southee
|814
|6
|Kagiso Rabada
|798
|7
|Neil Wagner
|794
|8
|James Anderson
|786
|9
|Kyle Jamieson
|764
|10
|Hasan Ali
|760