Japan to Hire IT Experts From Pakistan

Human resource officials from Japan will soon visit Pakistan to hire services of Pakistani information technology (IT) experts, said Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada, on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Japanese envoy called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, in Islamabad. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of IT between the two countries.

ALSO READ PAJCCI Efforts Yield Result as Afghanistan Decreases Tariff on Pakistani Citrus

Talking to the Ambassador, IT Minister said Pakistan had great potential in IT and Japan could benefit from the country’s IT experts. He added that the Japanese IT companies could get the services of Pakistani IT experts, as the Ministry of IT and Telecom was ready to provide every possible facility to them.

He observed that the Pakistani IT experts do not lag behind the field professionals in developed countries in terms of their ability and competence. Pakistani experts in artificial intelligence, programming, animation, and cloud computing will be useful for Japan, he underlined.

The Minister highlighted that Japan could provide details of its demand and required qualifications, which Pakistan would meet. He emphasized that officials of Japanese IT companies could come to Pakistan and hire IT experts, and in this connection, the Ministry of IT would provide all possible facilities.

The Japanese Ambassador was also briefed on the initiatives of the Ministry of IT in addition to the reforms made in the IT sector. The Ambassador said Pakistani youth were talented and the country’s IT experts could be beneficial for Japan. He also appreciated the steps of the Ministry of IT & Telecom for fulfilling the Digital Pakistan Vision.

Advertisement

The steps taken by the Ministry of IT for Digital Pakistan Vision are commendable, said the Ambassador, adding that Pakistan is a country of young and talented people.

Secretary IT, Dr. Sohail Rajput, and senior officers of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.