Finance Adviser Assures to Resolve All Issues of Car Dealers

The Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, met with the Chairman of the All Pakistan Car Dealers and Importers Association (APDA), Mian Shoaib Ahmed, at the Finance Division.

Chairman Ahmed apprised the Advisor that car dealers and importers in Pakistan are facing various problems, especially related to the imports of cars, and sought the support of the government for the addressing of these issues.

Advisor Tarin commended car dealers’ contribution to Pakistan’s economic progress of the country and said that the government is very supportive of adopting all the measures that can boost economic activity, generate employment, and facilitate the expansion of business activities in the country.

He took a keen interest in the APDA’s issues and assured the delegation of the provision of maximum support, and the resolution of their concerns. Besides this, Advisor Tarin urged the delegation to contribute the maximum for Pakistan’s economic stability and growth.

Towards the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the APDA thanked Advisor Tarin for providing support and addressing the APDA’s grievances.

The federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar; the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood; the Secretary of Commerce; a member of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR); and senior officers attended the meeting.