Global Message Services Registers GMS Pakistan to Expand in Local Market

Eyeing its expansion in the region, Global Message Services (GMS), an international messaging service provider, has officially registered a legal entity in Pakistan, GMS Pakistan, to improve its operations and service quality and bolster technological advancements.

The new entity, GMS Pakistan (Private) Limited, is not only an important step toward strengthening links with clients and partners across the country, but also developing new partnerships in the local market. It will allow GMS to improve its operations, service quality, and bolster technological advancements.

Regarding the international messaging services provider’s big move into the Pakistani market, the company’s Director Enterprise Business Middle East & Asia Region Junaid Ahmed told ProPakistani,

We are bringing investment in Pakistan and we are making Pakistan a Backend Operations hub.

In a separate statement, he explained, “Registering a legal entity and expanding our staff presence in Pakistan supports our global expansion plans to meet growing demand from both Enterprise and MNO customers for cutting-edge messaging solutions. Being closer to our clients allows us to provide superior service in real-time. We also look forward to building on our presence and further expansion in the Middle East, as well as Asia”.

Under its latest spread of investments tailored in accordance with the blooming trends of the local market, GMS Pakistan will now aim to offer safe and transparent traffic routing for mobile operators and a broad audience reach for enterprise clients.

Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, GMS has four regional offices across the world. It is an enterprise solutions operator providing international messaging services for mobile carriers and companies worldwide for A2P [application-to-person], P2P [person-to-person], P2A [person-t0-application], and RCS [Rich Communication Services] traffic exchanges.

The company’s CPaaS solutions empower businesses all over the world to engage their customers with personalized and interactive content provided over SMS, Push, Viber, WhatsApp, and RCS. It assists business partners and clients who aspire to grow. It offers comprehensive knowledge of local and worldwide markets, as well as high-quality and prepackaged solutions that are tailored to each client’s demands.