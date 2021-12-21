Advertisement

Punjab Announces Another Winter Vacation Schedule for Schools and Colleges

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 21, 2021 | 3:53 pm
smog situation in Lahore

The Punjab government has changed the schedule of winter vacations for public and private educational institutes for the second time this month.

According to the official notification by the School and Education Department (SED), winter vacations in the schools of 36 districts will be observed in two phases.

In the first phase, the winter holidays will be observed in the schools of 24 districts from 23 December 2021 to 6 January 2022. The schools will reopen on 7 January 2022. These districts include:

  1. Kasur
  2. Sialkot
  3. Narowal
  4. Faisalabad
  5. Sahiwal
  6. Gujrat
  7. Gujranwala
  8. Pakpattan
  9. Sheikhupura
  10. Okara
  11. Vehari
  12. Khanewal
  13. Lahore
  14. Khushab
  15. Hafizabad
  16. Multan
  17. Lodhran
  18. Bahawalpur
  19. Bahawalnagar
  20. Sargodha
  21. Mandi Bahauddin
  23. Nankana Sahib
  24. Jhang

Schools in 12 districts will observe winter vacations from 3 to 13 January 2022. They will reopen on 14 January 2022. The decision to delay holidays in 12 districts has been taken to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. These districts include:

  1. Jhelum
  2. Mianwali
  3. Attock
  4. Muzaffargarh
  5. Chakwal
  6. Bhakkar
  7. Rawalpindi
  8. Rajanpur
  9. Layyah
  10. Raheem Yar Khan
  11. Dera Ghazi Khan
  12. Chiniot
On Friday, Punjab’s Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas had said that winter vacations in public and private schools in all districts of the province would be observed from 23 January 2021 to 6 January 2022.

Earlier this month, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab had initially notified the closure of educational institutes from 21 December 2021 to 2 January 2022.

Haroon Hayder
