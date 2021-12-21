Shoaib Malik Reacts to Nephew Mohammad Huraira’s Triple Century

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is ‘very proud’ of his nephew Mohammad Huraira who scored a brilliant triple hundred in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy encounter in Karachi on Monday.

The 19-year-old smashed 311 from 343 balls while representing Northern against Balochistan. His monumental innings was studded with 40 boundaries and 4 sixes.

The Sialkot-born brought up his maiden First-Class triple century at the age of 19 years and 239 days, becoming the second-youngest Pakistani after legendary Javed Miandad to do so. Miandad had scored a triple century at the age of 17 years and 310 days.

“I am very proud of you for becoming the second Pakistani young cricketer to score a triple century, you have a long way to go,” Malik tweeted late on Monday.

Keep working hard and and keep going strong, all the best ♥️#Cricket #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/26qzUBnBN3 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 20, 2021

Malik wished Huraira luck and advised him to keep improving and working hard. “Keep working hard and keep going strong, all the best,” he added.

His nephew, whose triple century led Northern to the final of the QeA Trophy, was ecstatic to receive praises from his favorite uncle.

Over the moon right now 💓 https://t.co/hjUVz1rjvl — Muhammad Hurraira (@therealhurraira) December 20, 2021

Huraira has had an impressive start to his First-Class career. In his maiden season, he is already the second-highest scorer with 878 in 16 innings at an average of 58.53 including three centuries, and as many fifties. Northern will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy starting from 25 December.