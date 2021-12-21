Shadab Khan Reveals the Toughest Batters to Bowl Against

Pakistan’s star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, has named India’s white-ball captain, Rohit Sharma, and Australian opener, David Warner, as the toughest batters he has bowled to at the international level.

Advertisement

He made these remarks during a question and answer (Q&A) session on Twitter on Monday.

ALSO READ Abid Ali Rushed to Hospital After Chest Pain During QeA Trophy Match

When asked about the toughest batters he has bowled to, Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain named the two openers.

The 34-year-old Rohit Sharma recently replaced Virat Kohli as India’s limited-overs skipper. Last month, he led his side to a 3-0 win over New Zealand in a T20I series. Rohit smashed Shadab all over the park when the two faced each other for the first time in the 2018 Asia Cup encounter.

Warner, on the other hand, is one of the most explosive batters in the world. He was instrumental for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021.

ALSO READ Aqib Javed Reveals the Reason Why PSL is Better Than IPL

In a similar live chat session on Islamabad United’s YouTube channel last year, Shadab had said that he had found bowling to Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith the most difficult in his career.

Advertisement

“I bowled to Smith in Australia, where the ball doesn’t spin much. But I find Rohit Sharma difficult after him because the margin of error while bowling to him is very small. You will be hit for sixes if you bowl in his zone,” he had added.

Shadab had named Shaheen Shah Afridi as currently the best bowler around while Smith is the world’s top batsman for him.