Human settlements are going to transcend the sphere of the earth; the concept which was once only thought to be abstract is now going to become a reality for many.

Advertisement

Due to the high influx of investments in Research and Development advanced by the curiosity of human beings to explore other habitats, Mars is considered the next stop for human abodes.

Human settlements and real estate have an inextricable link. If humans successfully create settlements on the planet mars, then it will be a revolution in the scientific field and a step ahead in the real estate sector.

Graana.com, through this blog, discusses ‘space race and real estate on mars’ as the competition among the various states is intensifying across the globe.

Against this backdrop, a race is brewing between private organizations and states. Still, a thing that remains uncontended is the infrastructure will be developed, and the extra-terrestrial settlements will be developed.

Real Estate and Space Race

As we have already built a case initially, no one knew that the real estate sector would also have a footprint over the surface of moons. The consortium of various organizations, engineers, and researchers has found a new purpose in this space race.

Advertisement

Multiple prototypes are in the development phase, and many have already started to celebrate the success of various architectures. Mars Ice House is one of the projects which has earned praises from multiple sides as it provides excellent leeway for the future habitat on planet Mars.

In the United Arab Emirates, a prototype of ‘Mars City’ is also being built, replicating the red planet’s environment on the earth. The plan is in line with the project ‘Mars 2117 Strategy’.

Mars Ice House

Mars Ice House is a game-changer for making the red planet habitable. The ‘Mars Ice House’ has also won NASA’s Centennial Challenge as a livable model for Mars which can provide leeway for future settlement on the planet.

The habitable model is prepared using 3D printers and robotics composed of an ice shell that allows radiation protection. The transparency of the ice provides a connection with the surroundings. The outer shell offers a conducive environment and helps maintain the pressure volume inside.

An insulation layer is also placed inside the shell, which helps to keep the temperature inside.

Mars City ‘2117’

This project falls under the 2117 project of UAE, which is about establishing a city on Mars in the upcoming 100 years. Mars City ‘2117’ is a prototype developed by the United Arab Emirates about replicating the environment and life on Mars.

Advertisement

For this purpose, the authorities have set a city in the desert outside Dubai where scientists are involved in extensive research. The science city is constructed using interconnected domes, which will have the ability to block the sun’s radiations. Similarly, scientists are also testing various techniques to make survival more sustainable.

Nüwa City

Nuwa City is also a modular city of the red planet with a broad scope for accommodating people on the red planet. According to the developers of Nuwa city, it will incorporate all the features of sustainable development, and it will have the ability to house 250,000 residents.

The scope of the city is so extensive that it even contains urban parks and hydroponic gardens, which will ensure the survival of humans on Mars.

These buildings are designed such that the facilities do not explode from the pressure of the mars; the solar and the gamma radiations compelled the scientists not to expose the settlements directly to the radiations.

‘Seed of Life’

‘Seed of Life’ concept entails creating a colony made of bamboos on Mars. The reason behind using bamboos is that bamboos can also be grown on Mars, which can be used to construct the colonies.

Once the teams find the underground ice, the fluorine-based bamboo shoots will be transported to the planet. The scientists behind the concept of the colony state that bamboos can withstand the harsh atmospheric conditions of mars.