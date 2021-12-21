Temperature in Islamabad Drops Below Freezing Point Third Day in a Row

A severe cold wave continues to grip Islamabad as the mercury level in the federal capital remained below the freezing point for the third successive day on Monday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Islamabad recorded a temperature of -1°C on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The PMD has forecast that the cold wave will prevail in the federal capital in the coming days while partly cloudy weather is expected on Tuesday.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather persisted in most parts of the country. Skardu remained the coldest place in the country as the city recorded a temperature of -12°C.

Besides, Astor recorded a temperature of -8°C, Gilgit -7°C, Kalam, Hunza, and Bagrot -5°C each, Bunji, Malam Jabba, and Rawalakot -4°C each, and Dir, Drosh, and Quetta -3°C each.

Plains in Punjab remained engulfed in thick fog and smog. Traffic on the motorways and highways remained suspended due to zero visibility during the night in these areas. Flight and train operations were adversely affected due to increased fog levels as well.

For today, cold and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country while cloudy and partly cloudy weather is expected in the upper parts of the country. Dense fog and smog will continue to grip the plains in Punjab.

In the next 24 hours, cold and dry weather is expected to persist in most of the country while upper parts will experience cloudy and partly cloudy weather. Light rain and heavy snowfall are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan respectively. Dense fog and smog will continue to prevail in the plains in Punjab.

With the drop in temperature, gas consumption has increased significantly all over the country, resulting in an acute shortage. PMD has advised citizens to use warmer clothes to brave the cold weather.