Balochistan Reports Dozens of Suspected Omicron Cases in Two Days

Balochistan reported 30 new suspected cases of the Omicron variant, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, blood samples of the suspected patients have been sent to the National Institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD), Islamabad, for final evaluation.

In the wake of these new cases in Kech, the provincial government has imposed a 15-day lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus. A notification issued in this regard announced the closure of all shops and markets except for essential services in the district.

It further stated that all private schools, institutions, parks, and inter-provincial bus services, will remain closed while only takeaway at hotels and restaurants will continue to function during the lockdown.

According to the COVID cell in charge, Dr. Naqeebullah Niazi, the suspected Omicron cases emerged in Kalat. He further added that the provincial health department has also written a letter to the district health officer in Kalat to immediately quarantine the suspected patients.

Furthermore, the provincial health department has also directed all doctors in the province to observe precautionary measures and additional care in wake of the emerging Omicron cases.

As per the recent reports, at least 19 more people contracted the COVID-19’s Omicron variant during the last 24 hours in Balochistan, taking the toll to 33,606.