Essential is Back With a Unique New Smartphone

The team behind Essential Phone is bringing another handset soon called the Osom OV1. The OV1 is going to be a privacy-focused Android phone that will maximize data security.

This report comes from AndroidPolice and it even shares renders of the phone along with some details on software and privacy.

According to the render, the phone will have a dual-camera setup on the back and an LED flash in a unique-looking cutout. The small fingerprint sensor is right underneath the camera setup and there is also a sleek Osom branding on the top right.

The rear panel appears to be plastic and the sides could be metal. The power and volume buttons will be on the right side. However, keep in mind that the render is based on an early prototype so the final product could be a bit different.

The OV1 will have an unnamed Qualcomm chipset and a near-stock Android with support for Google Services. Osom plans to release the phone by summer 2022.

About Osom Products

For those unaware, Osom Products is a Canadian company founded by Jason Keats last year. The core team that worked on it is from Essential Phone, but Keats has specified that it’s not a sequel to Essential Phone.

Osom is focusing on privacy and security with the OV1. Keats says that the handset will be “100 times better” at letting you know what information is being accessed by your apps.