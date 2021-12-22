IT Minister Urges Ericsson Pakistan to Hire Local Youth

Delegation of Ericsson Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, on Wednesday.

Matters related to digitalization and mobile phone manufacturing were discussed during the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the Federal Minister for IT said that strong measures were underway for connectivity both in urban and rural areas of the country. He said that the provision of low price and quality mobile phones is the need of the hour. Pakistan is a mega-market of technology, and there is great potential in our youth, the minister remarked.

Syed Amin Ul Haque urged Ericsson to employ the services of skilled Pakistani youth. He said there were five National Incubation Centers (NICs) in Pakistan presently, adding that two more Incubation Centers will be operative in Hyderabad and Faisalabad in the next six months.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman Ericsson, Ekow Nelson, said that Ericsson wanted expansion and diversification in Pakistan. We are committed to bringing investment and the best technology to Pakistan, he added.

Secretary IT, Dr. Sohail Rajput, and senior officers of the Ministry were also present.