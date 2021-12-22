PMD Predicts Heavy Rain and Snowfall This Weekend

The prevailing dry spell looks set to end as a strong weather system is expected to make its way into the country from the west on the weekend that will last till Tuesday.

According to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the system will enter the western and upper parts on Saturday, will spread to most of the country by Sunday, and may persist till Tuesday.

As a result, heavy rainfall is expected in most of Balochistan, Sindh, and southern Punjab on Saturday and Sunday and in Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday to Tuesday.

Moreover, heavy snowfall is predicted in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, and Chaman on Saturday and Sunday and in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, and Hunza from Sunday to Tuesday.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PMD said that the upcoming weather system will put an end to the prevailing smog in urban areas and will prove beneficial for the wheat crop.

Advising all disaster management authorities to remain vigilant, the spokesperson warned that heavy rainfall may cause flash in some parts of Balochistan on Saturday and Sunday and heavy snowfall may result in the closure of roads in Northern areas.