PSL to Follow Olympics Model for COVID-19

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, revealed that the PCB has taken extra measures this time around to control the spread of COVID-19 during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The last two seasons of PSL were forced to be suspended and relocated to UAE due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the PSL bio-secure bubble.

Ramiz said that this time around, PCB has already booked an entire hotel for all the six teams and no one else will be allowed to stay in the hotel during the time period. He said that PCB will bear the expenses of the extra rooms that will not be active during the tournament and they have done so in order to provide maximum protection to the members of all teams.

The 59-year old further revealed that the entire tournament will be held in the country even if some players do get infected with COVID-19. He said that they have employed the same model as used during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the players who do get infected will be isolated and the show will go on regardless.

He said that it is not viable for PCB, PSL, franchises, fans, and all relevant stakeholders to hold the tournament elsewhere.

