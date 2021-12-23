Babar Azam & Other Pakistani Stars Turn Down Big Bash League Offers

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has reportedly turned down an offer to participate in the 11th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) due to personal reasons.

As per sources, the top-ranked T20I batter has opted out of the mega tournament as he wanted to spend time with his family.

The star batsman, who has spent the last three months in a bio-secure bubble environment under the current COVID-19 protocols, wants to spend some time with his family before the start of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next month.

“Babar Azam has not applied for NOC yet. It’s unlikely that he’ll be playing in Big Bash this season unless a change of mind. Has spent three months away from home already,” said a source close to the matter.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s star wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, and left-arm top-order batter, Fakhar Zaman, have also turned down offers to play BBL this year, citing workload management issues.

They have decided to instead take a break from the on-field action.

Meanwhile, fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain, all-rounder, Shadab Khan, and Lahore Qalandar’s young leg-spinner, Syed Fareedoun, and pacer, Ahmed Danyal, have agreed to play and will be seen in action in this year’s BBL.