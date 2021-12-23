First-Ever Pakistani Police Officer Takes Charge as NYPD Deputy Inspector

In a historic first, a Pakistani-American cop, Adeel Rana, has been appointed as the deputy inspector of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Rana, previously serving as the Commanding Officer of a precinct in NYPD, was promoted to the post in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Embassy in the United States congratulated the officer on his achievement on Twitter.

“First Pakistani-American promoted to Deputy Inspector in NYPD. Congratulations to Adeel Rana,” the tweet read.

Later, Rana also tweeted a video from the ceremony with this caption:

What a great moment to hear cheers of coworkers, friends, family and community members when my name was called for promotion to Deputy Inspector. A historical moment indeed. This promotion made me the first Pakistani to achieve this rank in NYPD history!

Rana, who joined the police department as Company Sergeant in 1995, made history last year when he became the first Muslim American to be appointed as the Commanding Officer of a precinct in the NYPD’s history.

Expressing his excitement, Captain Rana had said that he felt proud to be able to lead the best men and women of the great department.

“Together we can make a difference. It is a historical event and a great day for America!” he had said.