OnePlus 10 Pro Will Have The Smoothest Display Ever

The OnePlus 10 lineup is launching a lot earlier than usual amid the increasing competition. The flagship series is confirmed to launch in January 2022 and the company CEO has now confirmed yet another feature of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

CEO Pete Lau says that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with an LTPO 2.0 display which will bring an even smoother experience than before in all use cases. These LTPO displays will be provided by Samsung once again.

As a recap, Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels are special kinds of OLED displays that can dial down a screen’s refresh rate all the way down to 1Hz and raise it back to 120Hz dynamically. As a result, the phone’s display uses much less power compared to standard high refresh rate OLEDs.

We are yet to see LTPO 2.0’s improvements in person, but it will likely be even better at saving battery and keeping the screen butter smooth.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the new Qualcomm flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W charging.

The triple camera setup on the back will include a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.