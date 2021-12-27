Vivo iQOO 9’s Design Revealed Via Official Images

After multiple leaks and rumors, Vivo finally decided to officially unveil the design of the much-anticipated gaming-focused iQOO 9 smartphone.

The official images shared by the company revealed that the rear design of the iQOO 9 would be different from its predecessor i.e., the iQOO 8 series.

The device will be built around a 6.78″ Full HD+ E5 AMOLED display with fairly thin bezels around the corners and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display will house a punch-hole cut-out for the 16MP selfie camera.

In addition, the images also reveal the smartphone’s rear design that contains a slightly protruding camera island. The camera island will feature a triple-lens setup. While the details about each of the lenses are yet to be revealed, the text on the camera setup confirms that it will include optical image stabilization (OIS). Moreover, the device’s right side will have the volume and the power buttons.

Apart from that, the phone is white in color with the BMW branded vertical strip and iQOO branding at the bottom.

Under the hood, the iQOO 9 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Major highlights of the phone will be the optical in-display fingerprint scanner, dual x-axis linear motors for better haptic feedback, in addition to a dual-speaker setup.

The recent leaks also hint that the company will be hosting a sponsored gaming tournament around this upcoming device. The smartphone is set to make its debut on 5th January 2022 in China. We don’t know about its retail price as of yet but we’ll be hearing more about this device in the coming days.