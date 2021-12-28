Abu Dhabi Announces New Entry Rules Amid Omicron Fears

Authorities in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, announced new entry rules following the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in various countries.

As per the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee, vaccinated individuals entering Abu Dhabi from within the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will require a green pass.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter the emirate from within the UAE by requiring green pass for vaccinated,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Twitter.

To enter the emirate from within the UAE, vaccinated people will now show green status on Alhosn App and unvaccinated categories are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours. Read more: https://t.co/Gqh3cMCk7g — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, those who are unvaccinated will need to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours, it added.

The new order will be applicable from Thursday, 30 December, and will be in addition to the use of EDE scanners to rapidly detect potential COVID-19 cases, the statement read.

The communique added that the new entry requirements are part of the government’s efforts to enhance precautionary measures to protect public health.