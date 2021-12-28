Shahnawaz Dahani Undergoes Surgery to Remove a Stone From His Nose

Pakistani fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani underwent successful nose surgery in a Karachi hospital on Monday, 27 December.

Advertisement

According to the reports, Dahani had a stone in his nostril, which was causing him breathing difficulties. The pacer was operated on right away when the MRI results were received. After two hours in the hospital, he was released with the stone successfully removed.

Dahani is expected to be fully fit before the upcoming Pakistan Super League.

ALSO READ Joe Root on the Verge of Breaking Mohammad Yousuf’s Record

Dahani was the highest wicket-taker in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 and was named the bowler of the tournament and the emerging player of the tournament as he played an influential role in Multan Sultan’s first-ever PSL title win.

He took 20 wickets at an average of 17.00 and an economy rate of 8.42 in 11 matches he played in PSL 6.

Dahani recently made his T20I debut against Bangladesh and picked up his first wicket in his first over. He received his debut cap from the former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed.