Govt Sets Up National Cybercrime Investigation Agency to Deal With Cybercrime

The federal government has set up the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to deal with cybercrime in the country.

The NCCIA will exercise jurisdiction under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2016 and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will cease to perform functions as a designated investigation agency under the Act.

Under the ordinance, all personnel, cases, inquiries, investigations, assets, liabilities, rights, obligations, privileges, and matters related thereto or connected therewith subsisting immediately before the commencement of these rules in respect of the defunct cybercrime wing of the FIA will stand transferred to the NCCIA.

The new agency will consist of a Director General, Additional Directors General, Directors, Additional Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, and such other officers as the Director General may determine, the ordinance reads.

Under the ordinance, the Director General will be appointed by the Federal Government for a term of two years and will be a grade 21 or 22 officer. The Director NCCIA Director General will exercise powers equivalent to those of an Inspector General of Police.