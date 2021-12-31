Xiaomi’s Redmi Launches the Cheapest 50-Inch Gaming Smart TV

Xiaomi had recently launched the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 to the Chinese market. However, today the device has officially been made available for retail across the country through the e-commerce platform JD.com. This new Smart TV was fostered as the “new flagship TV for the younger generation.”

The smart TV flaunts a beautiful 50″ 4K display that offers 120Hz MEMC. The display is supported by Dolby Vision Atmos and a new HDMI 2.1 interface. As per the company, it is an excellent companion for gaming consoles and is currently crowned among the best dual 120Hz displays in the market, with a not-so-hefty price tag. It also renders support for a 178-degree viewing angle and DCI-P3 94% color gamut.

Under the hood, the smart TV comes powered by Cortex-A73 quad-core CPU and Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

In terms of sound quality, the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 is equipped with two dual-channel 12.5W power four-unit speakers.

As for the interface, the TV runs MIUI for TV 3.0 system, built-in Xiao Ai smart far-field voice control, and supports Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and Mi TV assistant screen projection. All these features allow the device to provide a smooth audio-visual experience, which is ideal for streaming as well as high-quality gaming.

Previously, the Redmi Smart TV X 2022 was only available in variations of 65″ display and 55″ displays, bearing almost the same set of specifications. However, these two models are already available for purchase in the Chinese market.

The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 50″ model is available for purchase at 2,299 yuan (~$361) through the e-commerce platform JD.com. However, as of yet, there’s no news on when this smart TV will be available for retail in the global market.