OnePlus 10 Pro Design, Camera, and Launch Date Leaked

GeekBench previously revealed details of RAM, SoC, and the Android version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. A leaked video has now revealed the design and launch date of the upcoming smartphone.

Advertisement

Popular tipster Mayank Kumar posted a teaser video on Twitter of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. The video first appeared on the Chinese social media website, Weibo revealing its design as was previously predicted by recent renders of the device.

OnePlus 10 Pro Official Teaser Video. pic.twitter.com/pExux8WM3K — Mayank Kumar ❂ (@MayankkumarYT) December 30, 2021

A square camera island located on the top left corner of the device features a triple-lens setup. Previous rumors suggested a 48MP primary unit, with a 50MP ultra wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens with a zoom of 3.3x.

ALSO READ vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year Filled With Innovation & Growth

A sensor with “P2D 50T” written across it is also found on the camera housing. However, details regarding the engravement are unknown.

A Hasselblad logo can also be found on the camera module, confirming the collaboration of OnePlus with Hasselblad for the camera module.

ALSO READ OnePlus 10 Pro Will Have The Smoothest Display Ever

OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to retain the 6.7-inch curved display with thin bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate, much similar to the current-gen OnePlus 9 Pro.

Advertisement

Located in the upper left corner of the screen, the punch hole is likely to come equipped with a 32MP camera.

GeekBench listed the specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro highlighting that the smartphone will be likely equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with 12GB RAM and internal storage capacities of 256GB.

The device will operate on Android 12 out of the box and is expected to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery pack and fast charging support of 125W.

Previous leaks suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro would be released on the 4th of January. However, the latest video suggests that the smartphone will be officially launched on the 11th of January.