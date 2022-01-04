This Super-Tall Pakistani Fast Bowler Could Become the Next Superstar [Video]

Pakistan has always been renowned for producing world-class fast bowling talents and the current crop of fast bowling talent in the country is one of the most exciting all across the world.

Bowlers such as Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf have already established themselves as the superstars of the game while young upcoming talents such as Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jnr., Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah have already donned the green jersey and are on their way to make their mark in the international arena.

There are a number of young fast bowling talents that are on the periphery of the national side and a few have entered the domestic setup over the past year as well. While fast bowler, Zeeshan Zameer, rose to fame for his magnificent bowling performance against India in the recently concluded U19 Asia Cup, there is another young fast bowling talent that will be seen in action in the upcoming Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Mohammad Zeeshan, a 6 foot 8 fast bowler is included in Pakistan’s Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup squad and he will be seen in action in the mega event. Zeeshan hails from a village near Faisalabad and was selected in the World Cup squad due to his accurate bowling and his extraordinary height which generates a lot of bounce.

