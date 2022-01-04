Sarfaraz Lashes Out After Ex-Cricketer Blames Him for Wasting Fawad Alam’s Career

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed lashed out at the former member of the selection committee, Tauseef Ahmed. Tauseef had earlier stated that Sarfaraz Ahmed was the reason why veteran middle-order batter, Fawad Alam, could not return to Pakistan’s Test side.

Sarfaraz said that he too has a lot of stories about what went behind the scenes during his tenure as captain of the national side but he keeps quiet otherwise a lot of people will face difficulties. Sarfaraz added that there are various types of conversations that take place in the locker room and those conversations should be kept private rather than revealing them in front of the world.

Former off-spinner, Tauseef Ahmed was a member of the selection committee headed by former middle-order batter, Inzamam-ul-Haq, during Sarfaraz’s reign as captain of the national side.

Tauseef revealed that Sarfaraz and the then Pakistan head coach, Mickey Arthur, were given a choice on whether to choose Saad Ali or Fawad Alam for Pakistan’s tour of England. Sarfaraz opted to pick the young middle-order batter instead of Fawad Alam which prevented him from making a long-awaited comeback to the national side.

Fawad did eventually make a comeback to the national side after a gap of more than 10 years and proved his mettle by scoring some crucial runs including multiple centuries in the past year.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has been in and out of the Pakistan squad for the past few years and is determined to make a comeback by performing in the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League.